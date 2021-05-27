Tech Orgs Say New Fla. Social Media Law Limits Free Speech

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Two technology industry groups on Thursday filed the first suit challenging Florida's new law prohibiting social media companies from blocking political candidates, claiming the law unconstitutionally restricts those businesses' speech rights. In a suit filed in federal court in Tallahassee, NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association said the new law infringes social media companies' First Amendment rights by forcing them to carry objectionable speech and is politically motivated retaliation for the companies' content moderation decisions. "The act is a frontal assault on the First Amendment and an extraordinary intervention by the government in the free marketplace of ideas that...

