Maine Law Firm Wins Bid To Arbitrate Fired Atty's Bias Claims

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge decided Thursday that a lawyer must arbitrate claims that a Maine-based law firm discriminated against and later fired him because he wanted to spend time with his newborn children, finding that the lawyer's discrimination claim falls within a prior agreement he signed with the firm. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns dismissed the case after ruling that Bryan O'Brien's offer letter from Preti Flaherty Beliveau & Pachios Chtd contains an arbitration provision covering employment-related disputes between the lawyer and the firm. "The offer letter also stipulated that arbitration was the exclusive remedy to address any disputes between...

