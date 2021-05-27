Report Warns Of Growing Crypto Threats, Regulatory Scrutiny

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency businesses, financial institutions and their chief compliance officers must get up to speed on increasingly complex crypto threats or face big fines as the Office of Foreign Assets Control turns up the heat on the industry, according to a report published Thursday. OFAC continues adding crypto addresses to its blacklist and has now taken major actions against bad actors in the space, "sending a warning" to the industry as emerging threats like coinswap services and decentralized exchanges, or DEXs, proliferate, crypto compliance firm Elliptic said in the report. "A rapidly evolving threat landscape and increasing scrutiny from regulators makes it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS