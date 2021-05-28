Ex-County Magistrate In Ga. Gets 5 Years For Theft, Cover-Up

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- An ex-county magistrate judge in Georgia is going to prison for five years for stealing public funds he spent on things such as Disney vacations and a Nintendo Switch. Among William "Allen" Wigington's thefts was money he'd been given to buy a suit for a student in a moot court competition, according to an announcement of his conviction and sentence. "Mr. Wigington violated the public's trust in the worst way, and he will now serve time for his deceitful behavior," state Attorney General Chris Carr said. "The theft of taxpayer funds will not go unpunished, and we will continue to root...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS