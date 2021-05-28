11th Circ. Frees Apartment Insurers From Claims Over Murder

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Insurance companies notified two years too late of a murder and assault at an Atlanta apartment complex don't have to indemnify the apartments' owner and manager for the $7 million settlement of an underlying suit, the Eleventh Circuit held. The court said in an unpublished opinion Thursday that the apartment complex's primary insurer, Mt. Hawley Insurance Co., and excess insurer, Lexington Insurance Co., weren't timely notified of December 2015 violence as required by their policies. And under Georgia law, such an unreasonable delay releases the insurers from their duty to provide coverage to the apartments' owner and manager, the court said....

