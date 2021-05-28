Corps Can't Have 'Tunnel Vision' On La. Wetlands, Suit Says

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups and a Louisiana resident want a federal court to vacate water quality permits granted to two projects a mile apart, alleging that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers failed to consider the big picture effects of authorizing the destruction of dozens of acres of wetlands. In a new complaint Thursday, Healthy Gulf, the Coalition for Responsible Zoning and the Sierra Club, alongside resident Loretto O'Reilly Jr., zero in on the Corps' decision to grant Clean Water Act Section 404 approvals to a commercial and residential development and a road extension project in southeast Louisiana. The challengers argue that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS