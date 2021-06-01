Papa John's Franchise To Pay $3M To End Drivers' Wage Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:19 PM EDT) -- A Papa John's franchisee agreed to pay more than $3 million to pizza delivery drivers who accused the company of failing to properly pay their wages, saying it under-reimbursed their car expenses, according to a filing in Ohio federal court. In an unopposed motion Thursday, delivery drivers for Papa John's Ohio LLC and related entities asked U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Rose for preliminary settlement approval, saying that the deal would keep Papa John's and the drivers from further litigation over Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage law claims. "Whether through fighting the merits of this lawsuit through appeal or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS