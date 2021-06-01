'Wolf Of Wall Street' Fraudster Sued For Securities Sales

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Convicted securities fraudster Victor Wang, who was associated with the notorious brokerage firm depicted in the movie "The Wolf of Wall Street," has been hit with a suit alleging he and his affiliates continued to engage in securities fraud through an oil company and a CBD venture. Donald A. DiRenzo Sr. and Joseph R. DiRenzo Sr. — former friends of Wang — said in a complaint filed Thursday in New York federal court that Wang induced them to pay inflated amounts for shares or interests in profits of TASA Consulting LLC and Native American Energy Group Inc. According to the complaint,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS