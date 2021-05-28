Miami Group Says Airbnb Ruling May Hurt Arbitration In Fla.

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Miami-based arbitration group warns that a Florida appeals court's ruling on arbitrability involving a couple who stayed at an Airbnb property runs contrary to almost every federal and state decision on the issue, saying most courts give arbitrators the power to decide whether to arbitrate a case. The Miami International Arbitration Society urged the Supreme Court of Florida in a Thursday amicus brief to reverse the appellate panel's decision favoring the Texas couple who sued Airbnb Inc. after they were secretly recorded while vacationing at a condo they found on the company's short-term rental platform. The three-judge panel for the...

