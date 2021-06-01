Texas Justices Say Medical Providers' Rates Discoverable

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that a trial court abused its discretion by denying the discovery requests lodged by defendants in a car crash injury case who were trying to determine whether the roughly $1.2 million bill they're being sued to pay is reasonable. Clarifying the scope of a holding from three terms ago, the state's high court on Friday said the question of whether providers charged reasonable rates to care for plaintiff Kevin Walker "goes to the heart" of the defense lodged by K&L Auto Crushers LLC and its driver Thomas Gothard Jr.: that the charges are unreasonable and...

