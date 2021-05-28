Universal ERISA Suit Paused As 3rd Circ. Weighs Class Cert.

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge will slam the brakes on proceedings in an ERISA suit against Universal Health Services Inc. after the hospital chain's workers submit a few more court filings, agreeing with Universal that a pause is needed while the Third Circuit considers whether granting class certification was warranted. U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney partially granted the hospital chain's bid to stay the case in an order filed Thursday, ruling that after a class of 70,000 Universal workers and retirees take a few more depositions and submit their expert report, the case will be placed on hold until the Third Circuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS