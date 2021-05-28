Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Universal ERISA Suit Paused As 3rd Circ. Weighs Class Cert.

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge will slam the brakes on proceedings in an ERISA suit against Universal Health Services Inc. after the hospital chain's workers submit a few more court filings, agreeing with Universal that a pause is needed while the Third Circuit considers whether granting class certification was warranted.

U.S. District Judge Mark Kearney partially granted the hospital chain's bid to stay the case in an order filed Thursday, ruling that after a class of 70,000 Universal workers and retirees take a few more depositions and submit their expert report, the case will be placed on hold until the Third Circuit...

