Venture Firm Can't Escape OvaScience IVF Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge said Friday securities fraud claims against a venture capital firm that was "running the show" at a fertility treatment company could go forward, rejecting arguments that the claims were late-raised by lead plaintiffs in the investor class action. In her order denying efforts from OvaScience and the new defendants — Longwood Fund, and its founding member, Richard Aldrich — to strike and dismiss the claims, U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani rejected arguments that the two-year statute of limitations for the claims started running in 2015 when the company admitted the sales of its in vitro fertilization treatment were far...

