Senate Poised To Vote On Pay Equity Bill In June

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The race is on for Senate Democrats to get support from 10 Republican colleagues for the Paycheck Fairness Act after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Friday scheduled his party's priority wage legislation for a vote in early June. Thanks to the filibuster rule, the bill will need a three-fifths majority — 60 votes — to survive the 50-50 Senate the week of June 7 and head to President Joe Biden's desk. Proponents of the legislation say it would drive down the gap in what employers pay men and women. The measure has met pushback from Republicans and many business...

