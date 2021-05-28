US Fails To Shake $10M Yakama Nation Forest Resources Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge on Friday rejected a U.S. government request to dismiss a $10 million Yakama Nation suit against it, finding it plausible that the government failed to approve enough timber sales, breaching contractual responsibilities to the tribe. The federally recognized tribe sued the United States for shortchanging it by not utilizing the Yakama forestry program to the fullest extent, since all profits from the Nation's forest lands go to the tribe. U.S. Court of Federal Claims Judge Ryan T. Holte wrote in his opinion and order that the court has jurisdiction over the claims under the...

