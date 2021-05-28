9th Circ. Tosses Walmart's $102M Pay Stub Penalty

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday nixed a $102 million class action judgment against Walmart for alleged pay stub and meal break violations, finding that the lead plaintiff lacked standing to bring the break claims because he did not personally suffer an injury and that Walmart committed no pay stub violations. In a published opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Patrick J. Bumatay, the three-judge panel vacated a district court's judgment and award of damages for meal break violations, and also reversed the judgment and award of damages for wage statement violations, which was the lion's share of the judgment against Walmart....

