Bad Data Behind Broadcaster Union Withdrawal, NLRB Argues

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to uphold an Oregon federal judge's injunction ordering a broadcaster to recognize and bargain with a union, saying the company offered no concrete evidence that a majority of unit employees had abandoned their union. NLRB Seattle office regional director Ronald Hooks urged the appeals court to reject Nexstar Broadcasting Inc.'s challenge to the injunction that U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman issued in March requiring the broadcaster to recognize and bargain with National Association of Broadcast Employees and Technicians Local 51. Hooks said Nexstar based its challenge on "woefully inadequate" evidence that...

