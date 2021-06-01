Twitter Beats Calif. Atty Suit Over Suspended Trump Account

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Twitter has defeated a lawsuit over its decisions in January to prevent users from commenting on Donald Trump's tweets, to delete some of the former president's tweets following the Nov. 3 election and ultimately to suspend his account after a California judge found the case lacks subject matter jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who on April 28 threw out the case brought by San Francisco-based attorney Maria Rutenburg, also declined to grant leave for a second amended complaint. Rutenburg alleged that Twitter violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights, arguing that the president's account is a public forum under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS