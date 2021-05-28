Mass. Court Affirms ER Doctor's Trial Win In Bowel Injury Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' intermediate-level appeals court on Friday upheld a defense verdict in a suit accusing an emergency room physician of causing a woman's bowel injury, saying a questionable jury instruction was properly given by the trial judge. In a published opinion, a three-judge Appeals Court panel affirmed a Bristol County jury's decision to clear Dr. Randy Kaplan of liability in a suit accusing the emergency room doctor of providing negligent treatment for patient Jennifer Paiva, which caused her to suffer a bowel injury requiring surgical removal of a 25-inch portion of her bowel and resulted in severe and permanent disabilities. The primary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS