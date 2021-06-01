Call Center Will Pay Workers $1.7M To Settle OT Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A call center agreed to pay $1.7 million to employees who claimed the company failed to pay them overtime for logging into and out of their computers, according to a filing in New Jersey federal court. In an unopposed motion Friday, customer service representatives for Intelenet America LLC asked U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo for preliminary settlement approval, saying the deal would keep the company and the workers from litigating their Fair Labor Standards Act and state wage law claims. "While plaintiffs vigorously contested defendant's defenses and were fully prepared to litigate their claims, this settlement takes into account the...

