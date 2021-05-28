Vimeo, Capitol Records Still Battling Over Copyrights

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- More than a decade after Capitol Records first sued online video platform Vimeo for copyright infringement over lip-sync videos, the case is somehow still going — with a federal judge ruling Friday that Vimeo is shielded from many claims but not fully off the hook. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams ruled that Vimeo itself was not liable for 281 videos that were uploaded by its users, thanks to the Digital Millennium Copyright Act's safe harbor, which shields websites from copyright liability for most content created by users. The ruling was dictated by a 2016 decision by the Second Circuit that Vimeo...

