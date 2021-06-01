Virgin Galactic Faces Investor Suit Over SPAC Disclosures

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- An investor in space tourism enterprise Virgin Galactic has launched a proposed class action claiming that the company failed to explain the classification of certain investment instruments after it combined with a special purpose acquisition company in October 2019. In the suit filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court, plaintiff Shane Lavin claimed that Virgin Galactic shares were artificially inflated from when the company was taken public via its combination with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp., and when the company announced in April 2021 that it would restate its financials for the 2020 fiscal year and delay announcement of its financial results...

