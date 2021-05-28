Whole Foods BLM Mask Suit Must Be Revived, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- An array of Boston-area civil rights groups told the First Circuit on Friday that a judge was wrong to dismiss a discrimination lawsuit brought against Whole Foods after the grocer disciplined workers for wearing "Black Lives Matter" face masks in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. The judge who in February tossed the lion's share of the suit's discrimination and retaliation claims, U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, ignored the "broad protective cloak" of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act that shields workers petitioning an employer from retaliation, according to an amicus brief filed by the American Civil...

