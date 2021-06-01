Nonprofit, Feds End Family Separation Costs FOIA Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 1:55 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit watchdog and the federal government have settled a suit over public records related to the costs and financing of the Trump administration's family separation policy, a move the organization said frees up resources to focus on the program's effects. American Oversight launched five simultaneous Freedom of Information Act suits at the end of 2018 challenging agencies including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and U.S. Department of Justice over their alleged failure to provide program records within a reasonable timeframe. Three of those suits remain ongoing, including an action calling for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS