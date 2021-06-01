Real Estate Rumors: Lopez Cos., Bridge, Steven Hudson

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Florida developer Lopez Cos. is seeking permission to rezone a residential property along the Miami River to allow for more density, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The company is seeking to rezone N.W. North River Drive to allow for 150 residential units per acre, up from its current zoning of 65 units per acre, according to the report. REM Finance has landed $34 million in financing from a pair of lenders for an office campus in Southern California, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The financing from Bridge Investment Group and Rialto...

