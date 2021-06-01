Blackstone And Starwood Sweeten Extended Stay Hotel Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group have offered to raise their $6 billion buyout offer of hotel operator Extended Stay America by a dollar per share after two proxy advisory firms recommended shareholders vote against the proposed sale. The offer by the joint venture between Blackstone and Starwood rose Tuesday to $20.50 per share from $19.50 per share as the firms urged stockholders to approve the all-cash merger agreement with hotel operator Extended Stay America Inc. and its real estate investment trust subsidiary, ESH Hospitality Inc. The per share price increase reflects the Blackstone/Starwood Capital joint venture's "best and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS