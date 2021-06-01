Bracewell, Weil Lead Kinder Morgan's $1.2B Pipeline Buy

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan Inc., advised by Bracewell LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, announced Tuesday it will pay $1.2 billion to acquire Consolidated Edison Inc. and Crestwood Equity Partners LP's natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture. The deal sees Kinder Morgan picking up Stagecoach Gas Services LLC and its four natural gas storage facilities in addition to 185 miles of pipeline in southern New York and northern Pennsylvania that transport gas from the Northeast Marcellus and Utica Shale plays, according to Stagecoach's website. Kimberly Watson, the president of Kinder Morgan's Interstate Natural Gas Pipelines said in a statement Tuesday that...

