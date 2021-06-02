Kazakhstan Wants $506M Award Fight Sent To NY State Court

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Republic of Kazakhstan has urged a New York federal judge to remand to state court its lawsuit claiming a U.S. hedge fund conspired with Moldovan oil and gas investors to secure a fraudulent $506 million arbitral award against the country, arguing that federal courts don't have jurisdiction over this fight. In a motion filed May 28, Kazakhstan told U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl that its lawsuit against New York-based investment manager Argentem Creek Partners LP and its CEO Daniel Chapman is an "ordinary" state-court dispute over an alleged fraud scheme that doesn't involve federal claims and which can't be...

