High Court Won't Hear Suit Over Fatal F-16 Crash In Gulf

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lawsuit alleging that a military contractor's negligence caused the death of a pilot when his F-16 jet crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, letting stand an Eleventh Circuit decision holding that the Death on the High Seas Act preempts claims from the pilot's widow. The justices did not state why they denied Patricia LaCourse's petition for certiorari over the death of her husband, retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Matthew LaCourse, against PAE Worldwide Inc. LaCourse had filed her petition in April, arguing that the Death on the High Seas Act —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS