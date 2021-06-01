Gibson Dunn-Led Mesa West Lends $178M For Office Complex

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn-led Mesa West Capital said Tuesday it loaned $178 million to Longfellow Real Estate Partners to recapitalize the group's purchase of a San Francisco-area office property and transform it into a life sciences facility, according to a statement Tuesday. Commercial real estate lender Mesa West said in the joint statement with Longfellow that portions of the five-year loan would go toward redeveloping the more than 230,000-square-foot San Mateo Bay Center from an office complex to a life sciences and laboratory facility. The complex was developed in 1984 and has two seven-story office towers, the statement said. "The property is located...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS