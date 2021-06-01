Justices Won't Review Qatar's Immunity From Hacking Claims

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down a Republican fundraiser and admitted unregistered foreign lobbyist's petition asserting his right to sue Qatar over allegations that the government of the Middle Eastern country hacked him. As is standard, the high court did not explain its reasons for dismissing arguments brought by Elliott Broidy and his firm, Broidy Capital Management LLC. The decision lets stand a unanimous Ninth Circuit ruling that blocked Broidy's claims under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act. In December, a three-judge panel determined that Broidy could not sue Doha for allegedly directing cybercriminals to hack into computer servers and email...

