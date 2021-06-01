Investor Drops Fraud Claims Against Austin Real Estate Mogul

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A Colorado man quickly dropped accusations that Austin, Texas, real estate investor Nate Paul swindled him out of at least $1.3 million by misleading him about the potential profitability of multiple real estate projects. Nicholas Wilder, as trustee of the Wilder Family Trust, filed a notice of nonsuit May 26, just two days after filing a Dallas County District Court petition that accused Paul and his company, World Class Capital Group LLC, of inducing him into investing more than $1.3 million in three Texas projects and one North Carolina project. Wilder didn't elaborate on his reasons for nonsuiting his claims in court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS