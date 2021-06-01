NYC Sued Over Union-Style Fast Food Worker Protections

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Restaurant associations are suing New York City to block two new laws that would give nonunionized fast food workers union-style protections from being fired without just cause or a legitimate economic reason, saying they are preempted by federal labor law and unconstitutional. The New York State Restaurant Association and Restaurant Law Center, an independent organization affiliated with the restaurant industry's national trade group, said in a lawsuit Friday that the laws signed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in January run afoul of the National Labor Relations Act and the U.S. Constitution. "The laws interfere in the collective bargaining process in a subset...

