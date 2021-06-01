Rig Worker Tells Court Devon Energy Must Face Injury Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A rig worker injured in New Mexico has urged a Texas appellate court to uphold a ruling that Devon Energy Corp. has sufficient contacts with the Lone Star State to give its courts authority over his injury claims despite the location of the accident. In a brief filed Friday with the First Court of Appeals, Jesus Moreno argued that the location of the accident is not the only fact that matters for jurisdiction. He urged the court to reject Devon Energy Corp. and Devon Energy Production Co. LP's attempts to overturn the trial court's finding that Texas courts have personal jurisdiction over...

