Ransomware Disrupts Operations At Global Meatpacker JBS

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A hack carried out over the weekend that has affected production at meat processing giant JBS SA's plants in the U.S., Canada and Australia is believed to be a ransomware attack by cybercriminals operating out of Russia, the White House said Tuesday. The Brazil-based meat producer notified U.S. authorities on Sunday that it had been hit by ransomware, a cyberattack in which cybercriminals demand payment in digital currency in exchange for unlocking frozen computer networks, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One. JBS has called the episode an "organized cybersecurity attack" that affected some of the...

