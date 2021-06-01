Ill. Panel OKs $14M Med Mal Verdict Over Delayed Diagnosis

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has upheld a $14 million jury verdict for a man who claimed he suffered injuries from a delayed spinal abscess diagnosis, rejecting a health center's argument that several errors entitled it to a new trial. A three-judge appellate panel rejected Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's assertion that jurors were improperly instructed before deliberating in Mark Allen's medical malpractice case, and that the trial judge abused its discretion by allowing an intern and an orthopedic surgeon to testify about the care standards of emergency room physicians. And while the advocacy from Allen's counsel at Phillips Law Offices...

