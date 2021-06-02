Horsemen Say Kentucky Derby Owner Squashed Competition

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The racetrack that hosts the Kentucky Derby has been accused of abandoning plans for a "racino" in one Illinois town out of concern for the competition it would pose to another one of its nearby casinos, and the Illinois attorney general has been asked to investigate. The Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association made its formal request for a probe Thursday, saying that Churchill Downs, the company that owns the famous racetrack and has more recently launched into the wagering business, made a political about-face on the state's 2019 gaming expansion in order to eliminate the threat of another casino in the area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS