11th Circ. Hands Progressive A Win In Fla. Bad-Faith Dispute

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Progressive didn't act in bad faith when it failed to settle a claim with a driver who was injured in a deadly collision in Florida, an Eleventh Circuit panel has found, saying the insurer took care to meet the demands of the driver's settlement offer. The panel said Progressive diligently tried to meet the demands of a settlement proposed by driver Heather Eres, who was severely injured in 2007 after a drunken driver pushed her car into the path of a moving train, killing her son. Eres ignored the whole of Progressive's efforts to settle when she accused it of offering...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS