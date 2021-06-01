Third Time Not The Charm For Five Guys Worker Wage Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A $1.2 million wage-and-hour settlement between Five Guys and a class of workers hit a roadblock for the third time, as a California federal judge on Tuesday said he wasn't quite satisfied that the deal offers adequate relief for the class, though he will allow another attempt for approval. Senior U.S. District Judge Anthony W. Ishii's ruling came down over a settlement seeking to resolve workers' claims that the hamburger chain committed a host of wage-and-hour violations. And while this iteration of the motion for preliminary approval addresses many of the same issues from the previous version, the judge said he...

