Pay Stubs Needn't Distinguish OT Rates, Calif. Panel Says

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has ruled in a published opinion that a government contractor's wage statements don't violate Golden State labor law because they showed all hours worked and hourly rates, despite combining non-overtime and overtime hours. Wage statements distributed by General Atomics are not inaccurate just because non-overtime and overtime hours were combined and overtime hours were listed a second time with 0.5 times overtime premium, a Fourth Appellate District panel ruled Friday, finding that the statement format allows employees to calculate their correct earnings. Tracy Green in June 2019 sued her employer, accusing General Atomics of failing to provide accurate, itemized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS