DynCorp Wants $35M FCA Overcharging Case Tossed

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- DynCorp International has urged a Texas federal court to end a case accusing the company of fraudulently overcharging the Army under a massive logistics contract, saying the government had signed off on the subcontractor agreement that led to the alleged overbilling. Relators Robert Reddell and Robert Hendrix cannot show that DynCorp International LLC knowingly submitted any objectively or impliedly false claim that resulted in violations of the False Claims Act or that those alleged false claims were material to the Army's decision to reimburse the company, DynCorp said in a motion for summary judgment filed Friday. "The Court should grant summary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS