Centerra Puts Gold Mine Into Ch. 11 To Dodge Kyrgyz Seizures

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The operator of a Kyrgyz Republic gold mine seized by authorities has been placed in Chapter 11 in a New York bankruptcy court by its Canadian parent company, who said it was attempting to keep more of its assets from being stripped by the Central Asian country. In a statement released Monday Centerra Gold Inc. said Monday's Chapter 11 filing by Kumtor Gold Co. was a reaction to the Kyrgyz government's refusal to engage in talks over its "unjust seizure" of the mine in May and an attempt to freeze legal action and keep the government from seizing more of the...

