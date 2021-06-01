New Lead Atty In Opioid MDL Carries On 'Legacy' Of Hanly

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A longtime partner of renowned trial lawyer Paul J. Hanly Jr., who died last month, took over Tuesday as a lead plaintiffs attorney in multidistrict opioid litigation and expressed optimism about progress with trials and settlement talks. Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC named shareholder Jayne Conroy, who worked with Hanly for more than 30 years, was nominated Tuesday to assume his duties as one of three lead attorneys for local governments in the MDL. Conroy's nomination came from the two other lead attorneys — Joseph F. Rice of Motley Rice LLC and Paul T. Farrell Jr. of Farrell & Fuller LLC —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS