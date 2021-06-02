Ex-Indian Affairs Vet Under Trump To Co-Chair Venable Unit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP has launched a Native American law and policy practice to represent tribal interests and Alaska Native corporations as well as non-Indian entities, and it has tapped a former deputy solicitor for Indian affairs under the Trump administration to co-chair the new unit. Kyle E. Scherer joined the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2017 as a counselor to the assistant secretary for Indian affairs and was later appointed deputy solicitor for Indian affairs and acting deputy solicitor for parks and wildlife while former President Donald Trump was in office. Scherer is now with Venable as a partner in its...

