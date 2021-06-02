Insurers Sail Away With Win In $1.5M Yacht Coverage Row

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A Montana federal judge adopted a magistrate judge's recommendation Tuesday to grant an early win to insurers in a suit over coverage of a $1.5 million yacht that ran aground near Panama, finding that all the claims raised were already addressed through an arbitration proceeding in New York. Three of the insurers prevailed in that arbitration, and U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters adopted U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan's recommendation that summary judgment be granted to those insurers and other defendants. Judge Cavan concluded that "all of the plaintiffs' claims that have been raised in this litigation have already been...

