Ukraine Must Post Bond To Pause $112M Award Enforcement

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- Ukraine can't pause the enforcement of a nearly 7-year-old $112 million arbitral award in favor of Russian oil company Tatneft without posting a bond, a D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying there's a dispute revolving around the country's willingness to pay should it lose on appeal. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly denied Ukraine's motion to pause an arbitration confirmation judgment of $173 million in favor of Tatneft without a bond while the former Soviet state appeals the confirmation of the foreign arbitral award, saying the country must pay a bond to obtain the stay. In its motion for a stay filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS