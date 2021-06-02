Piping Repair Co. Hit With $222M Verdict Over Scalding Death

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury has hit piping repair and maintenance company Team Industrial Services Inc. with a $222 million verdict in a suit alleging it failed to repair a faulty relief valve, leading to a worker being scalded with superheated steam, resulting in his death. After a trial that began May 7, the jury reached its verdict on Tuesday, finding Team was 90% responsible for the incident, while Westar Energy, the owner of the Jeffrey Energy Center power plant where it took place, was 10% responsible for the death of Jesse Henson. Jason Itkin of Arnold & Itkin LLP and S. Scott West...

