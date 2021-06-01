Eagle Hospitality Foreign Units Can Stay In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday denied Bank of America's bid to dismiss the Chapter 11 cases of Eagle Hospitality's Singapore real estate investment trust, finding it was eligible to file for bankruptcy under Singapore law. In his opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Sontchi said EHT's expert witness had persuaded him that the Singapore trust was an entity capable of filing for bankruptcy and that the Singapore courts had granted the REIT trustee the authority to do so. EHT US1 and 26 domestic affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection Jan. 18, citing in part loan defaults triggered by the cutoff of master...

