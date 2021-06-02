7th Circ. Asked To Refer BIPA Timing Question To Ill. Justices

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A former White Castle manager who claims the fast-food company violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act asked that the Seventh Circuit kick to the state Supreme Court the question of when BIPA claims accrue, arguing the issue is better suited for resolution by the state's justices. Former White Castle employee Latrina Cothron argued Friday that the federal appellate court should let Illinois Supreme Court justices decide when claims accrue under BIPA because her case deals solely with Illinois law, the state lacks precedent on the issue and the answer to that question "will unquestionably impact many Illinois citizens exclusively." In Cothron's suit...

