Chicken Buyers Can't 'Chase Ghosts' In Claims Against Bank

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- An agricultural bank has ducked price-fixing claims from a group of chicken buyers, at least for now, as an Illinois federal judge said the "unsuspicious fact" that the bank communicated with producers falls short of plausibly alleging it helped them conspire to keep supplies of chicken artificially low. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin said that even though the plaintiffs discovered that Rabobank relayed emails between suppliers that "raise the specter of serving as a communications conduit," that was not enough to let them pursue claims against the bank. The poultry buyers say Rabobank appeared to take part in the same...

