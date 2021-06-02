Insurer Escapes Coverage For 'My 600-lb Life' Suits

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has freed Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. from having to cover producers of TV's "My 600-lb. Life" over lawsuits arising from the show's treatment of its subjects, saying the policy excludes liabilities resulting from reality shows. U.S. District Judge Vanessa Diane Gilmore on Friday granted summary judgment to Philadelphia Indemnity, ruling that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Megalomedia Inc. in the underlying litigation from show participants who say the production company manipulated and harmed them in making the TV show. "Philadelphia has established that the designated ongoing operations exclusion excludes reality television shows, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS