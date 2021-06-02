Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Escapes Coverage For 'My 600-lb Life' Suits

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has freed Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. from having to cover producers of TV's "My 600-lb. Life" over lawsuits arising from the show's treatment of its subjects, saying the policy excludes liabilities resulting from reality shows.

U.S. District Judge Vanessa Diane Gilmore on Friday granted summary judgment to Philadelphia Indemnity, ruling that the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Megalomedia Inc. in the underlying litigation from show participants who say the production company manipulated and harmed them in making the TV show.

"Philadelphia has established that the designated ongoing operations exclusion excludes reality television shows, and...

